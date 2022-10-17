Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.50.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

