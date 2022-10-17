Mina Price Tops $0.57 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $405.89 million and $21.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.26 or 0.27975683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 710,988,434 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 710,308,238.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55049591 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $6,299,050.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

