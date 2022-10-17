MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

INKT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,782. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MiNK Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.