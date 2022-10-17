Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 42.1% in September

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at 22.55 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 24.51 and its 200 day moving average is 24.63. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a twelve month low of 22.55 and a twelve month high of 27.70.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.