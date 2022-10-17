Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 42.1% in September

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at 22.55 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 24.51 and its 200 day moving average is 24.63. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a twelve month low of 22.55 and a twelve month high of 27.70.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.