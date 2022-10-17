Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in September

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,226,300 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 1,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,452.6 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of MTSFF remained flat at $19.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

