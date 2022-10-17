Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in September

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,226,300 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 1,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,452.6 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of MTSFF remained flat at $19.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.