Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $143.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.