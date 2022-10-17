Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.