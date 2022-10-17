Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.
Lincoln National Trading Down 1.2 %
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lincoln National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Featured Articles
