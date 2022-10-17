Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 476.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,688. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $126.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.