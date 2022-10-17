Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Invests $165,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

