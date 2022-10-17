Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $49.16. 17,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,357. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.