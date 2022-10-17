Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ MNPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974. The company has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNPR shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

