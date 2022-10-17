Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.93.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.19. 14,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.