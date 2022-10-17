Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $11.41 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $11.41 or 0.00058530 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.68 or 0.27800394 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,510,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,528,923 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

