Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Declares $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. 11,408,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,322,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

