Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 23,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. 498,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,264,804. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.