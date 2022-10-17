Morgan Stanley Trims Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price to GBX 1,220

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,240 ($14.98) to GBX 1,220 ($14.74) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANFGF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,122.29.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.