Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Motus Stock Performance

MOTUY remained flat at $6.96 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Motus has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

About Motus

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa and internationally. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Mobility Solutions, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles (LCV), as well as its parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions.

