MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 459,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,267,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

