MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Head-To-Head Review

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Envestnet has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -2.42% 7.52% 3.23% MultiPlan 13.67% 6.76% 1.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.04 $13.30 million ($0.55) -79.91 MultiPlan $1.12 billion 1.51 $102.08 million $0.25 10.56

This table compares Envestnet and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MultiPlan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 3 4 1 2.75 MultiPlan 0 2 1 0 2.33

Envestnet presently has a consensus price target of $68.71, suggesting a potential upside of 56.35%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats MultiPlan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

