MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.62

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 4062363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Insider Activity at MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

