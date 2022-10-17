MUSE ENT NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.86 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00005824 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $5.86 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.43 or 0.27799232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010857 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 1.12780414 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,836,710.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

