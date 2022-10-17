MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. MVL has a market capitalization of $93.63 million and approximately $983,225.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

