National Bankshares Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$79.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.22.
Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$55.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
