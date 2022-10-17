National Bankshares Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$57.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.64.

TSE:TOY traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$43.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$39.95 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.04.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.5533552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 in the last 90 days.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

