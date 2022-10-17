Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,158.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $24.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $30.01.
About Naturgy Energy Group
