Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,158.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $24.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

