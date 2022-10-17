Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $871.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $871.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00280476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00137635 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,646,991 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

