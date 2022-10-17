Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 33.8% in September

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NDBKY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.