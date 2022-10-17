Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 903.0 days.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $62.75 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.