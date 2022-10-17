Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $552.18 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00040828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $552.18 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003099 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
