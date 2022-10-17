NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NerdWallet by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. Equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

