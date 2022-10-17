New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.41 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $918.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.