NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 197,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,148. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

