NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,074.0 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGKIF remained flat at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. NGK Insulators has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About NGK Insulators

(Get Rating)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

