NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

NuVasive Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 733,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,587. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

