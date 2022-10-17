NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.
NuVasive Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NUVA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 733,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,587. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of NuVasive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.