O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

Shares of OIIIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

