O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of OIIIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
About O3 Mining
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OIIIF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.