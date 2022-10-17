Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 5,673 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.34. 48,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.