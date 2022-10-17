Oak Thistle LLC Buys 10,306 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 135.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

