Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,537. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

