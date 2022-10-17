Oak Thistle LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.0% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

AMETEK stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.40. 13,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

