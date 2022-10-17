Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Celanese comprises approximately 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.25. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

