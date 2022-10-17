Oak Thistle LLC Invests $299,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,242,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after buying an additional 6,004,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,967,000 after buying an additional 2,272,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,042. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

