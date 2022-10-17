Oak Thistle LLC Invests $398,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $192,869,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 107.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.68. 26,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

