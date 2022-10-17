Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

