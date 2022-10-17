Oak Thistle LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock worth $1,993,964. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.