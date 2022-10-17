Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after buying an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 96.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

