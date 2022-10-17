Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Odyssey Health Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 236,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Odyssey Health Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

