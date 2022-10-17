Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Health Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 236,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
