OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $18.56 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for $16.85 or 0.00086454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,393.54 or 0.27650734 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.