Ontology (ONT) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ontology has a total market cap of $188.38 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.65 or 0.06825910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00082987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.