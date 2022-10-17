Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.69 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $182.60 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.05 or 0.06780491 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

