Optimism Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003786 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $158.64 million and $47.16 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Optimism
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
